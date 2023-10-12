site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-alex-turcotte-promoted-by-kings | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Alex Turcotte: Promoted by Kings
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Turcotte was called up by LA on Thursday.
Turcotte recorded six goals and 17 points in 32 AHL games with Ontario last season. He has no points and seven PIM in 12 career NHL contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read