Turcotte terminated his loan stint with the Berlin Eisbaren on Friday.

With the DEL season still up in the air, Turcotte will return to Los Angeles to continue training ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The 19-year-old center should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster this year, likely in a bottom-six role, though he could certainly challenge for a bigger role during the year.