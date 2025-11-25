Kings' Alex Turcotte: Scratched amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turcotte was a healthy scratch in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Turcotte entered Monday on an 11-game point drought and didn't receive the chance to end the slump. His ice time has been trending down -- he saw just 5:33 in Friday's game against Boston. While Turcotte hasn't been able to make the most of limited minutes this season, his replacement Monday, Samuel Helenius, logged just 3:25 of ice time. That could lead to an open competition for the last forward spot in the lineup until one of those two players impresses head coach Jim Hiller.
