Turcotte was a healthy scratch in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Turcotte entered Monday on an 11-game point drought and didn't receive the chance to end the slump. His ice time has been trending down -- he saw just 5:33 in Friday's game against Boston. While Turcotte hasn't been able to make the most of limited minutes this season, his replacement Monday, Samuel Helenius, logged just 3:25 of ice time. That could lead to an open competition for the last forward spot in the lineup until one of those two players impresses head coach Jim Hiller.