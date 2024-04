Turcotte (upper body) was assigned to AHL Ontario on an LTI conditioning loan Wednesday.

The Kings will be able to use Turcotte's time in the minors to determine if he's fit to play. If it's deemed he's still not ready to return to action during his time with AHL Ontario, Turcotte will be recalled by the big club and remain on long-term injured reserve. He's picked up four points through 20 top-level appearances this year.