Turcotte (concussion) has been activated and assigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Turcotte suffered the concussion in May while seeing action in the AHL. It has taken a long time to get over the symptoms, but now Turcotte will get a chance to resume his career. He was selected fifth overall in the 2019 Draft, but he has managed to play only eight games in the NHL, with all coming last season. Turcotte has yet to garner a point for the Kings.