Kings GM Rob Blake said Wednesday that Turcotte isn't expected to play more than seven NHL games this year, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Blake sounds determined to get the 19-year-old center a few games with the big club, but he's doesn't favor burning a year off the Turcotte's entry-level contract this season. The fifth-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Turcotte lived up to expectations last season and rang up 26 points over 29 games at the University of Wisconsin. It appears he could spend a bulk of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Ontario.