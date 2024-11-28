Turcotte notched an assist, two hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Turcotte has two helpers over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The 23-year-old forward has floated around the lineup this season, though his ice time has rarely been above 15 minutes. He's produced seven points, 18 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-10 rating over 18 appearances. Turcotte doesn't add a lot of non-scoring production, but there's enough depth offense here -- especially given his spot on the power play -- that he may be worth consideration in deep fantasy formats.