Turcotte provided an assist and five PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Turcotte's penalty was a major for boarding in the second period that led to two goals for the Golden Knights. Aside from that, the 24-year-old looked effective in a fourth-line role. He's averaging just 7:09 of ice time per game through two contests, adding one shot on net, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He'll need to continue being impressive in a limited role to keep Samuel Helenius in the press box, though Turcotte also has enough scoring upside to move up the lineup when injuries occur.