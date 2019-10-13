Kings' Alex Turcotte: Starts collegiate career hot
Turcotte scored twice and added an assist in the University of Wisconsin's 11-5 rout of Merrimack on Saturday.
Turcotte now has four points in his first two collegiate games. The combination of Turcotte (fifth overall) and 2019 Montreal first-rounder Cole Caufield (15th overall) has been unstoppable in the early going and there's no reason to think their dominance won't continue throughout the course of the season. While nothing is obviously official, Turcotte would appear to be a one-and-done guy at Wisconsin. He could be playing for the Kings before the 2019-20 season is complete.
