Turcotte (concussion) has not been cleared by the Kings' medical staff and won't participate in the team's rookie camp, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports Thursday.

Turcotte suffered his concussion back in May while playing in the AHL. The fact that he still hasn't been cleared by the team certainly should be a red flag for fantasy players, especially if he is unable to participate in training camp. Given his extended layoff, the 21-year-old center may have to start the 2022-23 campaign in the minors in order to get his legs back under him.