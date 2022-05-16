Turcotte suffered a concussion during the AHL playoffs, which has raised concerns within the organization, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radioreports.

It was the second concussion of the season for Turcotte, who was not going to be able to play again in the playoffs as a result. In his eight NHL appearances this year, the Illinois native failed to register a point while tallying 13 shots, eight hits and two PIM. GIven the concern within the team, Turcotte's status for Opening Night of the 2022-23 season could be in jeopardy, though no official statement has been released.