Turcotte (upper body) didn't travel to Colorado, so he won't be an option Thursday versus the Avalanche, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Turcotte is set to miss his second straight game. He has eight goals and 23 points in 64 appearances in 2024-25. Turcotte is regarded as day-to-day, so he might still be an option for Saturday's home clash against Toronto.