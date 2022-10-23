site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Alexander Edler: Back after three-game absence
Edler (face) had three hits and two blocks in 12:47 of ice time Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington in his return to the lineup.
He missed three games after being hit in the face by a puck during warmups Monday. Get Edler back in your lineup if you're using him in a super-deep format.
