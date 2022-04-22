Edler notched two assists, two blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Edler set up an Anze Kopitar goal in the second period that stood as the game-winner. In the third, Edler picked up the secondary assist on Trevor Moore's tally. With seven points and a plus-5 rating in his last nine outings, Edler has reestablished himself as a key part of the Kings' defense. The 36-year-old is at 16 points, 52 shots on net, 55 hits, 62 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-16 rating in 39 contests this season.