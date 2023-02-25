Edler logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Edler has been sitting out one game in each of the Kings' five most recent back-to-back sets, and he occasionally gets scratched at other times for rest. The 36-year-old has two helpers over his five outings in February, but he's not expected to add much offense from a third-pairing role. For the season, Edler has a goal, seven assists, 47 shots on net, 91 hits, 86 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 50 appearances.