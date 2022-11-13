Edler logged an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

The assist was Edler's second in four games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 36-year-old has at least maintained a regular role, but he's playing on the third pairing and seeing the lowest ice time of his career. If the Kings falter, Brandt Clarke could be an option to replace Edler in the lineup. Through 14 appearances, Edler's added 14 shots on net, 24 hits, 21 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating.