Edler recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Heading into the All-Star break, Edler had gone 19 games without a point, while adding a minus-3 rating with 40 hits and 36 blocked shots. It took him just one game after the break to snap the slump, setting up Jaret Anderson-Dolan for a deflected goal in the first period. At 36 years old, Edler's days of being a reliable scorer are over. He's at seven points, 88 hits, 80 blocks, 46 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances.