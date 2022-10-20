Edler (face) is slated to be sidelined versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Edler is poised to miss his third consecutive contest due to his lingering facial injury. With the veteran blueliner on the shelf, youngster Brandt Clarke should continue to see minutes, though likely in a minimal capacity. Even once given the all-clear, Edler shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value considering he will be hard-pressed to get back over the 30-point threshold, a mark he has missed in each of the previous two seasons.