Edler scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Edler had gone five games without a point prior to Saturday. The 36-year-old defenseman has been scratched on occasion to get some rest, with Sean Walker and Jordan Spence also cycling in on the third pairing. Edler has two goals, eight assists, 51 shots on net, 102 hits, 94 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances.