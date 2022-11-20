Edler managed an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Sean Durzi (lower body) missed the contest, and Edler stepped up to fill a top-four role with a season-high 20:28 of ice time. The helper was Edler's fourth in the last five games, and he's up to five assists in 18 contests overall. The 36-year-old blueliner has added 17 shots on net, 30 hits, 25 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating. He'll likely continue in a larger role as long as Durzi is sidelined, but Edler doesn't have much fantasy upside at this point in his career.