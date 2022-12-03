Edler is mired in a five-game scoring drought.

Edler recorded four assists in five contests from Nov. 12-19, but even with that hot streak, he's contributed just five helpers in 23 games this season. The 36-year-old defenseman is averaging 15:06 of ice time, which is way below his career average of 22:33. At this stage of his career, he's not likely to play a big role with the Kings.