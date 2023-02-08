Edler hasn't recorded a point in his last 19 contests.

Edler has a goal and six points in 45 contests this season. He's averaging just 15:12 of ice time in 2022-23, and Edler's been a healthy scratch twice in LA's last five games. As long as his role with the Kings stays at its present level, the 36-year-old is unlikely to make significant offensive contributions. He does have 85 hits and 79 blocks though, which makes him the fourth-best player on the Kings in each of those two category.