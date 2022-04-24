Edler scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Edler is up to four points in his last six games, and his goal Saturday was the game-winner. The 36-year-old defenseman is up to three tallies, 19 points, 53 shots on net, 56 hits, 65 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 40 contests. The Kings will likely make the playoffs, and Edler will be tasked to provide a veteran presence and some offense with Drew Doughty (wrist) already ruled out until next season.