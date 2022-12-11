Edler found the back of the net in a 4-2 win against Montreal on Saturday.
Edler scored at 9:12 of the third period. That goal put the Kings up 3-0, but because of Montreal's failed comeback attempt, Edler's marker ultimately stood as the game-winner. It was the 36-year-old's first goal and sixth point in 26 games this season.
