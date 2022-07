Edler LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Kings on Tuesday.

Edler was limited to a mere 41 games for Los Angeles this season which resulted in him failing to reach the 20-point threshold for the second straight year. Still, if the 36-year-old defenseman can get into more games for the Kings next season, he should be capable of getting back to being a 30-point producer.