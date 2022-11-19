Edler registered an assist in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Friday.
Edler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. It's been a nice run for him, but he still has just four assists in 17 games this season. The 36-year-old defenseman is being used primarily on the third pairing and doesn't have a regular role on the power play, so while he's on a bit of a hot streak right now, not much should be expected of him offensively this season.
