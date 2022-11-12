Edler's ice time has dropped dramatically in 2022-23.

Edler averaged an impressive 24:34 of ice time in 2018-19, but his playing time has fallen in every season since. Even in that context though, his drop from 18:28 in 2021-22 to 14:13 through 13 games this season is substantial. He has just one assist in 2022-23 and he's unlikely to contribute much offensively going forward given his limited role. He remains somewhat noteworthy in terms of blocks and hits though with 18 and 20 respectively.