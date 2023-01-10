Edler is on a 12-game scoring drought.

Edler has a goal and six points in 38 contests this season, which is down from three markers and 19 points in 41 games in 2021-22. His decreased scoring pace makes sense given that the 36-year-old is averaging just 15:15 of ice time in 2022-23 compared to 18:28 last season. Edler's averaged 15:30 of ice time over his last seven contests, so his role with the Kings hasn't grown meaningfully as the campaign's dragged on. Elder does have 72 hits and 69 blocks in 2022-23, which makes him a significant contributor in those two categories.