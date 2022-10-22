site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-alexander-edler-set-to-return-saturday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Alexander Edler: Set to return Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Elder (face) will draw into Saturday's game against Washington.
Edler missed the Kings' previous three games due to the injury. He's projected to play alongside Brandt Clarke in his return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read