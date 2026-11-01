Lee scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The goal was Lee's first of the season. He's worked his way into a third-line role lately, though his ice time has been under 10 minutes in four straight contests. Lee has three points, 10 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season. He looks set to stay in the NHL all year, but Lee's playing time could drop once Kevin Fiala (lower leg) and Mats Zuccarello (upper body) are ready to return.