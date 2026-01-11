default-cbs-image
Lee scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

This was Lee's first goal in three appearances since he was called up from AHL Ontario. The 25-year-old is filling a fourth-line role, so his opportunities will be limited. In addition to the goal, he has two shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating. Lee is likely to stay with the Kings until one or more of Anze Kopitar (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body) or Joel Armia (upper body) can return.

