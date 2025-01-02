Lee scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The goal was Lee's first at the NHL. He took a lofted pass from Jordan Spence and then fired a shot in bar-down on Jake Allen to open the scoring at 6:23 of the first period. Through 19 NHL appearances, Lee has three points, 18 shots on net, 36 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. The Kings have been rolling with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for well over a month, so while Lee has found some playing time, his minutes tend to be heavily limited.