Lee was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Lee, alongside Ontario teammate Taylor Ward, received the call-up on an emergency basis following the news of Corey Perry's move to the non-roster list. Prior to the call-up, Lee was in the midst of his best offensive campaign in the AHL with 15 goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net and a 25.0 shooting percentage across 32 games this season. The 25-year-old forward will join a Kings team that has struggled with consistency since the start of December, posting a 6-8-2 overall record. When he makes his season debut, he'll aim to boost the team's offense after compiling three points in a limited role through 19 games during the 2024-25 campaign.