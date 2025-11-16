Lee scored two goals in AHL Ontario's 4-3 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Lee had been limited to five assists during a nine-game goal drought since his last two-goal effort versus Abbotsford on Oct. 24. The 25-year-old forward has five goals, 11 points and 27 shots on net through 15 appearances this season. Lee had 20 points in 48 regular-season contests last year while shuttling between the NHL and AHL, so he is making progress on offense, though it's unclear if he'll get another look with the Kings.