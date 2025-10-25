Lee scored twice in AHL Ontario's 5-2 win over Abbotsford on Friday.

Lee got a taste of the NHL in 2024-25, earning three points over 19 regular-season games. He's earned four points through five AHL outings to begin this season. The 25-year-old is looking to improve upon the 20-point effort he had over 48 appearances in the 2024-25 AHL regular season. He plays a gritty game and would likely be limited to bottom-six minutes if the Kings promote him to the NHL this year.