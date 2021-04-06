Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Athanasiou cut the Coyotes' lead to 4-2 with his third-period tally, but that was as close as the Kings got. The 26-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 29 contests. He's cooled off after a hot start to the season -- Athanasiou has just four points in his last 10 outings.