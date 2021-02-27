Athanasiou collected an assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Athanasiou set up Jeff Carter for a goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Athanasiou now has seven points in 11 appearances this season. His career high in points is 54 in 76 games for the Red Wings in 2018-19, so it's possible he's rediscovered his scoring touch in Los Angeles.