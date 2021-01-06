Athanasiou (not injury related) has completed his mandatory quarantine and will join the Kings for practice Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Now that he's been cleared for camp, Athanasiou should settle into a middle-six role as well as a spot on one of the Kings' power-play units during practice. The fleet-footed skater posted 11 goals and 26 points in 55 games split between the Red Wings and Oilers last season.