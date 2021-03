Athanasiou recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Athanasiou has three points in his last four outings, putting him at eight points in 13 games overall. The 26-year-old has added 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He'll typically see middle-six minutes with the Kings. Fantasy managers in need of a pure scoring option in deeper formats could benefit from Athanasiou's solid work so far.