Athanasiou (not injury related) may be available versus Arizona on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

If Athanasiou is able to dress for Saturday's contest, it would be his first time back in the lineup since Jan. 26 versus Minnesota, a stretch of eight games on the sidelines. The 26-year-old Ontario native should be considered a near-lock for a top-six role once given the green light and will look to build upon his strong start to the year, as he has registered three goals on seven shots and two assists in just seven outings. In order to play, Athanasiou will need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve.