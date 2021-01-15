Athanasiou scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Athanasiou joined the Kings on a one-year contract in December, and he's already showing some promise. A swift skater, the 26-year-old's lack of defense has made him a polarizing player. He had 26 points and a minus-46 rating in 55 games between the Red Wings and the Oilers last year. Athanasiou will likely finish in the red for plus-minus again in 2020-21 given the status of the Kings' rebuild, but he'll look to return production north of 30 points.