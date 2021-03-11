Athanasiou scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Athanasiou has collected three goals and three assists in his last eight outings. The 26-year-old is up to 11 points, 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests. The Ontario native carries some fantasy value in standard formats while he's hot. He's mainly seen second-line usage at even strength while also working on the second power-play unit.
