Athanasiou scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Athanasiou gave the Kings a 3-1 lead in the second period when he knocked home a rebound to finish off a 2-on-1 rush. It was the second goal in as many games for the first-year King, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason. Athanasiou was a 30-goal man for Detroit in 2018-19 but slumped to 11 goals last year in 55 games between the Red Wings and Oilers. He was particularly ineffective after being acquired at the trade deadline by Edmonton, scoring once in 13 combined regular-season and playoff tilts.