Athanasiou was placed in COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Athanasiou won't be available for Thursday's game against the Wild. It's unclear when he'll be available, but the Kings' next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Ducks.
