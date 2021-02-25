Athanasiou scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Athanasiou tallied at 16:08 of the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. It's his first point in three games since he rejoined the Kings after missing eight contests in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 26-year-old forward has four goals and two helpers through 10 appearances this year. He's currently in a fourth-line role, but a hot streak could eventually make him a factor in the top six, likely at the expense of Adrian Kempe.