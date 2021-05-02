Athanasiou posted an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Athanasiou had the secondary assist on Tobias Bjornfot's first NHL goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Athanasiou has 10 goals, 12 helpers, 76 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 25 PIM through 41 outings. He's mainly seen middle-six assignments with a noticeable role on the power play, although he has just one assist with the man advantage this year.