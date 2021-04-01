Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Athanasiou opened the scoring just 1:58 into the first period. He had another shot in the second period that created a rebound for Jaret Anderson-Dolan to deposit for what was the game-winning goal. Entering Wednesday, Athanasiou had just one assist in his last eight games. The 26-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 44 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 26 contests.