Athanasiou scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Athanasiou set up Jeff Carter for the opening goal at 11:43 of the first period. Early in the second, the linemates switched roles as Athanasiou buried a feed from Carter for the go-ahead goal to give the Kings a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old Athanasiou has been solid with 17 points, 60 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances. He's on a one-year contract this season, so it remains to be seen if he'll still be with the Kings after Monday's trade deadline.