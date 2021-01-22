Athanasiou posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
The Kings' second power-play unit was responsible for their second goal, with Athanasiou earning the secondary helper on Gabriel Vilardi's tally. Through four games, Athanasiou has four points and five shots -- he's played above his abilities during his week-long hot streak.
