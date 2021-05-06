Athanasiou notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Athanasiou has gone a bit cold late in the season with just three assists in his last eight outings. The 26-year-old forward is up to 23 points, 78 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 43 appearances. The speedy Athanasiou carries some scoring-only appeal in deeper fantasy formats.